Michigan State Police issue 296 tickets in Ford Road traffic crackdown

Michigan State Police wrapped up another traffic crackdown in Metro Detroit on Thursday.

This time, troopers focused in on Ford Road between Telegraph and Wyoming in Dearborn. MSP said they issued nearly 300 tickets during the enforcement.

Here are some of the results:

35 speeding tickets

133 no seat belt tickets

31 no insurance tickets

18 distracted driving tickets

4 fugitive arrests

"Come on now Dearborn let’s start wearing that seat belt. It will save your life," MSP said on Twitter.

MSP recently issued more than 500 tickets in a crackdown on M-10 and I-96.

We didn’t get the chance to talk about our traffic detail on Ford Road with everything else going today. Some preliminary stats have been collected. 265 stops, 296 citations, 180 verbal warnings. A vast majority are seatbelt violations. More tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lURejBdaQV — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 15, 2019

