MSP troopers stop 512 drivers, issue nearly 500 tickets during Lodge Freeway, I-96 crackdown

DETROIT - Michigan State Police stopped 512 drivers, issued 498 tickets and arrested 10 people during a two-day crackdown on the Lodge Freeway and I-96.

Troopers have been stepping up enforcement on the freeways, looking for dangerous driving. According to police, the main causes of crashes in Metro Detroit are speeding, following too closely and distracted driving.

Tickets issued:

Seat belt: 63

Speeding: 164

Texting: 31

Careless driving: 3

Uninsured driver: 90

Suspended license: 7

Other traffic violations: 140

Arrests made:

Misdemeanor fugitive arrests: 6

Felony fugitive arrests: 3

Felony drug arrest: 1

