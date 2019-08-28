News

Michigan State Police targeting drivers on 4 freeways today: What to know

By Ken Haddad

Michigan State Police are targeting dangerous and distracted drivers on multiple roadways on Wednesday.

"The specific areas that we will be targeting are I-96, I-75, the Lodge and the Southfield. However, all patrols will be primarily looking for aggressive drivers, speeding, seatbelt violations, distracted drivers and other motor vehicle violations," MSP said on Twitter. " The initiative will start at 9 AM and last till the afternoon rush hour."

MSP conducted a similar crackdown last week on I-96, I-75, M-10 and M-39, resulting in more than 365 traffic stops, mostly for speeding.

