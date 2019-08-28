Michigan State Police targeting drivers on 4 freeways today: What to know

Michigan State Police are targeting dangerous and distracted drivers on multiple roadways on Wednesday.

"The specific areas that we will be targeting are I-96, I-75, the Lodge and the Southfield. However, all patrols will be primarily looking for aggressive drivers, speeding, seatbelt violations, distracted drivers and other motor vehicle violations," MSP said on Twitter. " The initiative will start at 9 AM and last till the afternoon rush hour."

Operation Slower to Lower: 96 and Old Plank Two stops already for 15 mph over the limit. Please make sure you stay at the speed limit. Marked and unmarked vehicles will be working 96, 39 M 10 and 75 all day. pic.twitter.com/vUdN5vb2BS — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 28, 2019

MSP conducted a similar crackdown last week on I-96, I-75, M-10 and M-39, resulting in more than 365 traffic stops, mostly for speeding.

Here are the stats from the first of two days of Operation Slower to Lower:

365 Traffic Stops

215 Speeding Violations

41 Seatbelt

30 Insurance

11 Driving on Suspended License

17 Distracted Driving

202 Verbal Warnings

The top speed was 101 mph. pic.twitter.com/wRNQHnMZ7b — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 22, 2019

