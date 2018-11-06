Michigan State Police trooper injured in crash near Little Mack Avenue on Monday night

On Monday night a Michigan State Police trooper was involved in a patrol car crash on eastbound I-94 near Little Mack.

DETROIT - A Michigan State Police trooper was involved in a patrol car crash on eastbound I-94 near Little Mack on Monday night, according to MSP Metro Detroit.

The crash happened in the right lane as the trooper was seated in his patrol car with emergency lights activated.

The trooper was providing assistance for a three-car injury crash further ahead when he was struck from behind by a vehicle around 11:17 p.m. that was traveling in the center lane and had lost control.

After impacting the left front quarter panel of the patrol car, the at-fault vehicle traveled further ahead, striking another vehicle in the rear. The third vehicle was stopped in backup traffic about 500 yards east of the trooper's car.

The trooper was transported to McLaren Hospital in Mount Pleasant along with both occupants of the second vehicle that was struck.

The at-fault driver was not injured. All injuries are reported as non-life threatening. Those involved in the crash have been released from the hospital.

The at-fault driver, a 21-year-old-man, will be cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

No alcohol or drug use is suspected.



