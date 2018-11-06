UPDATE: EB I-94 reopen in Macomb Co. after crash involving MSP trooper

A Michigan State Police officer is recovering after a crash in Macomb County late Monday night.

The crash shutdown eastbound lanes of I-94 at Little Mack for several hours. The freeway has reopened.

Patrol Car Crash: At 11 15 PM Troopers advised MSP dispatch that his patrol car was struck. E I 94/Masonic on a crash. He was in the car when it happened. The patrol car is totaled and the trooper has minor injuries. Crash investigation is just starting. pic.twitter.com/huY0v9dyck — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 6, 2018

