Michigan State University names 2 sexual misconduct advisers

EAST LANSING, Mich. - On the heels of a former dean being sent to jail in part for his failure to supervise imprisoned former sports physician Larry Nassar, Michigan State University is taking steps to improve its response to relationship violence and sexual misconduct.

Samuel L. Stanley Jr. was named the new president of Michigan State University on May 28. Stanley said during his first few weeks at MSU, it became clear to him that there needs to be better coordination between the administration and the variety of groups working on improving the university's response to sexual misconduct and relationship violence issues.

Nassar is already in prison and his boss, the former dean of osteopathic medicine, is heading to jail, but the university is making preventing further issues a priority.

Stanley has appointed one of the key figures in building the case against Nassar, Detective Lt. Andrea Munford, with the MSU Police Department as a special adviser. He has also appointed as a special adviser Dr. Rebecca Campbell, with the psychology department, who chairs the relationship violence sexual misconduct expert advisory group at the university. She's also known for her research into the massive backlog of untested rape kits in Detroit.

The goal is that those two women, in their special adviser roles, will be a conduit to having Stanley meet with survivors and coordinate university response and strategy.

