Michigan State University names Samuel L. Stanley Jr. new president

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Samuel L. Stanley Jr. was named the new president of Michigan State University on Tuesday.

Stanley comes from Stony Brook University in Long Island, New York. He's a medical doctor and will officially take his post Aug. 1.

Local 4 was in East Lansing when Stanley was introduced, and some people had a problem with how the selection was made.

While being introduced during a board of trustees meeting, Stanley said he's eager to take on the challenge of helping to create a new culture at MSU.

Trustee Dianne Byrum said transparency won't be an issue. The process of selecting Stanley included hiring an outside adviser, setting up an 18-member search committee and hearing input from the committee members.

Critics asked by Stanley's selection was kept a secret, as was the list of finalists and the selection process.

There were no Larry Nassar sexual abuse survivors at Tuesday's meeting. Many of the families feel the process has done little to create confidence that the culture of secrecy at MSU has changed.

You can watch Steve Garagiola's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.