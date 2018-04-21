Michigan State University students call for John Engler, Board of Trustees to step down

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A little more than a hundred students and faculty rallied on the steps of the Michigan State University administration building Friday night demanding the Board of Trustees resign, along with President John Engler.

The rally was part spoken word performance, political rally with democrats heaping heavy criticism on Engler, as well as anger from a Larry Nassar survivor and students worried about what they view as a culture of disregard for sexual violence on campus.

Students taped up the statue of former MSU President John Hanna to show how they believe this Board of Trustees does not listen to them.

Nassar survivor Kaylee Lorincz spoke to the crowd.

“You may ask who has lied,” she said and then listed off official after official at the university who failed to take action when it came to Larry Nassar.

So far, only Lou Anna K. Simon, the president of the university during the beginning of the Nassar scandal, has resigned, although she will keep her pension, faculty position and other benefits.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.