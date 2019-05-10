Michigan suspends Detroit car dealership after it fails to provide purchase agreements, titles

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of State suspended the registration of a used vehicle dealership in Detroit after it failed to provide records last month.

When regulatory staff tried to inspect the lot at records at Angel Motors at 24540 W. 7 Mile Road during business hours April 4, the facility was closed.

The regulatory staff member returned April 10. According to the state, the dealership was unable to produce records, including purchase agreements and titles for some vehicles.

Michigan has laws that require detailed record keeping to prevent the sale of stolen vehicles and parts and ensure the vehicle buyer receives a valid title and proper registration.

A suspension was served April 18, and the dealership, owned by Brianna McCombs, has been in contact with the department to close out its business and liquidate inventory, the state said.

Customers who have a complaint against Angel Motors are asked to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 517-335-1410.

