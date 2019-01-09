Michigan teacher fired over alleged sex scandal involving multiple students

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A Michiagn high school teacher has been fired after an investigation into inappropriate relationships with students and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department has launched a criminal investigation.

The school district sent a letter home to parents, but it was short on details. The letter informed parents that the district was notified about an alleged incident involving the "inappropriate conduct of a Rochester High School teacher with students after hours."

Sources close to the investigation have told Local 4 that the teacher is a 26-year-old woman. She is accused of having a sexual relationship with two students a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.

The alleged incidents are said to have happened off-campus in two locations, an apartment and a car.

In one case, investigators believe she had sex with one of the students in a car while other students were present and watching.

Some students spoke with Local 4 off camera and said the news was shocking. They had no idea of the firing or the rumored behavior.

