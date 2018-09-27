Michigan teens charged with throwing fireworks out of moving car, setting fire that killed 4 calves

UBLY, Mich. - Two Michigan teenagers have been charged in connection with a cow pasture fire that resulted in the death of four calves, officials said.

A resident in the 4900 block of Cumber Road called the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office around 4:40 a.m. July 28 and said someone was shooting fireworks out of a moving vehicle.

Investigators said a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Ubly, Michigan, were inside a car heading west on Cumber Road around 1 a.m.

They set off fireworks from the moving car and onto the caller's cow pasture, according to officials.

The fireworks caused the grass in the pasture to catch fire, damaging 10 calf hutches and killing four calves, police said.

Both teens were charged with four counts of malicious destruction of property, two counts of fireworks violations and one count of arson of personal property.

They have been released from custody. One teen is scheduled to return to court Monday, and the other teen is scheduled to return to court Oct. 16.

