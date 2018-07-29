Police: Fireworks shot into Michigan cow pasture killing 4 calves

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan police are looking for who is responsible for shooting fireworks into a cow pasture in Sanilac County early Saturday morning.

NBC25 reports a person or persons shot fireworks into a cow pasture from a passing vehicle in a field on the 4900 block of Cumber Road at around 1 a.m. Saturday in Ubly, Michigan.

The grass caught fire, injuring ten calf hutches and killing four calves.

If you know anything about this case, contact Deputy Todd Laming at 810-648-2000 ext. 2.

