Michigan tourism businesses make do with unusually warm winter weather

BRIGHTON, Mich. - The week between Christmas Day and New Years is make-or-break for local ski resorts. It's a full week with no school and families can hit the slopes.

But when it's 54 degrees outside, folks aren't thinking about breaking out the snowmobiles or taking a few runs down the hill.

It was a picturesque Friday at Mount Brighton -- the sun was shining and spirits were high. It's one of the only places in Metro Detroit where you'll find snow on an uncharacteristically warm December day.

"It's so great to get some fresh air and after the holidays be out here enjoying the snow," said Janet Rolfes.

Warm temperatures aren't typically ideal for ski resorts.

"We'd definitely like to see it a little colder out here and certainly for us to be able to fire up the snow-making guns again," said Beth Lohman, general manager at Mount Brighton.

Lohman said closing isn't an option, so they're making it work by maintaining the snow they already had.

"We did get rain last night," Lohman said. "But our groomers were out bright and early this morning, getting the hill put back together."

But further north, it's a different story. Lost Pines Lodge in Harrietta depends on snowmobilers, and the lack of snow is detrimental to the business.

"We're ready for snow in the winter," said owner Ann Kahner. "Our people are excited to come up and it's just totally a big letdown."

The temperature is expected to be lower Saturday, and there's a chance it might stay that way.

