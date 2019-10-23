Michigan woman charged after fatal hit-and-run victim dragged, left in street for hours, police say

DETROIT - A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left another woman dead in the middle of a Detroit street, police said.

Anna Catherine Philpot, 26, of Sterling, Michigan, is accused of hitting Rebecca Sherrill with her vehicle Aug. 25 in Detroit, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 7:10 a.m. Aug. 25 in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Buhr Street, officials said.

Police said Sherrill was dragged by the vehicle and left for hours before being found unresponsive in the middle of the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Philpot was charged Friday at 36th District Court with failing to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in serious impairment or death.

She is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail and must wear a tether if released.

Her next court date is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.