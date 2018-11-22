Michigan woman sentenced to prison for stealing sausage, home invasion

HARRISON, Mich. - Crystal Meranda was sentenced to three to 20 years in prison for the attempted theft of frozen sausages.

WPBN reports Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree home invasion on Oct. 19.

Police said Meranda entered a home that did not belong to her in the early morning hours and was caught by the homeowners while removing packages of sausage from their freezer.

On Monday, Meranda was sentenced to three to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $1,698 in fines, costs and court-appointed attorney fees.

The other case pending against her was dismissed pursuant to the plea agreement and prison term.

