14 important dates to mark on your 2020 Michigan calendar

Here’s a look at what to plan ahead for around Michigan in 2020.

So, I thought it would be nice to plan out the year together. It’ll be a busy year in the world, as always, and here in Michigan. Let’s take a look at some important dates to mark on your calendar.

March 10: Primary Election Day: Michigan’s Primary Election has usually been held in May, but it has moved up to March, which means the state will play a bigger role in the early narrative of the 2020 election. Register to vote here.

March 30: Detroit Tigers Opening Day: The Tigers will open the 2020 season against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday, March. 26, but the REAL Opening Day at Comerica Park is March 30 against Kansas City.

April 1: Census Day: Census Day is observed nationwide. By this date, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. Once the invitation arrives, you should respond for your home in one of three ways: online, by phone, or by mail. When you respond to the census, you tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020. Learn more about the Census here.

May 23-25: Movement Detroit: Detroit’s “tech fest” returns on Memorial Day weekend. This event draws thousands from around the world.

May 26-29: Mackinac Policy Conference: The annual conference on Mackinac Island will be a busy one in 2020, entering a presidential election and the second year of Gov. Whitmer’s 4-year term.

May 26-31: PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club: It’ll be the second year of the PGA Tour’s Detroit tournament. It’s being held a bit earlier this year because of the Olympics in July.

May 29-31: Detroit Grand Prix: The Detroit Grand Prix returns to Belle Isle on the last weekend of May. Tickets are on sale now.

June 6-21: North American International Auto Show: The big change to the Detroit Auto Show will be revealed this summer with an entirely new look, place and feel. Events will be held around the city -- including outdoors.

June 22: Ford Fireworks in Detroit: Celebrating U.S. and Canadian independence on the Detroit River.

July 24 - Aug. 9: Summer Olympics in Tokyo: Tokyo 2020 will host the XXXII Olympic Summer Games. NBC, as always, will have full coverage. The games will take place in more than 40 venues in and around Tokyo. Japan last hosted the Summer Games in 1964.

Sept. 4-7: Detroit Jazz Festival: For nearly 40 years, the Detroit Jazz Festival has celebrated Detroit’s rich history of jazz music by providing year-round concerts and educational programming, and of course, organizing the world’s largest free jazz festival, featuring world-class talent, over Labor Day weekend.

Sept. 4-7: Arts, Beats and Eats: The 23rd Annual Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats will take place in Downtown Royal Oak. The festival offers more than 200 performances on nine stages, a highly ranked Juried Fine Arts Show, and local restaurants with some of the finest cuisine in Metro-Detroit.

Nov. 3: General Election: The 2020 Presidential election will be held in November -- along with a slew of important local races, as well as a Senate race.

Nov. 26: America’s Thanksgiving Parade: I know, I know -- you don’t want to plan for the holidays AGAIN. But, just throwing it out there.