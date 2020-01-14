Michigan State Police investigate potential fraud with breathalyzer testing

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating potential fraud in connection with breathalyzer testing.

Police suspect fraud may have been committed by contract employees of the Datamaster vendor and Intoximeters.

Police are taking all 203 Datamaster DMT evidential breath alcohol testing instruments out of service until police can inspect them and make sure each device is properly calibrated.

On Friday, police alerted police and prosecutors that it has issued a stop order on the current vendor’s contract because of performance-related issues. Intoximeters employs three contract employees who were responsible for servicing all the Datamaster DMT instruments in Michigan. Police said it appears as though some certification records were falsified.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the possible forgery of public documents. Police said if they find criminal acts occurred they will pursue criminal charges against those responsible.

Police do not know how many certification records were falsified or how long the “deceptive practices were occurring.” Police believe performance issues impact at least two employees of three contract employees.

Police believe discrepancies have been identified involving the breathalyzers in the following locations:

Alpena County Sheriff’s Department

Beverly Hills Police Department

Detroit Detention Center

Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department

Niles Police Department

Pittsfield Township Police Department

Tecumseh Police Department

Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department

Prosecutors in those counties have been altered and will determine if there will be any impact on drunken driving cases.