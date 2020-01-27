These are the fastest growing Michigan cities in 2020

DETROIT – Do you live in one of Michigan’s fastest growing cities?

HomeSnacks compiled a list of the state’s fastest growing populations in 2020. We’ll have more concrete data on this, with the Census coming in April, soon enough.

“After getting knee deep in the Census’s American Community Survey, we emerged with this set of cities in the Wolverine State that have people climbing over each other to get in.”

Remember, this is growth, so it’s a rate of growth, not a human-by-human growth. (Have I said growth enough?)

10 fastest growing Michigan cities:

Coldwater

Rockford

Novi

Auburn Hills

New Baltimore

Chelsea

East Grand Rapids

Kentwood

Rochester

South Lyon

Here’s a more detailed look at the numbers:

Fastest growing cities chart. (WDIV)

