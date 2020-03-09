Michigan car dealership loses license after allegedly changing odometer readings

HOLLAND, Mich. – The Michigan Department of State suspended the license of a used car dealership after discovering the dealership allegedly tampered with odometer readings.

According to officials, CQ Auto Sales, LLC in Holland was investigated after multiple customers complained about the business. An investigation revealed that the dealership allegedly rolled back the miles on odometers and tampered with or replaced odometers in some vehicles.

There were also discrepancies with the mileages that were record in vehicle title and registration applications.

The investigation also found that customers were unaware of such tampering.

The license will be suspended until business owner Catherine Quizena Sanchez has a preliminary conference with the Department of State. She also may request an administrative hearing to contest the suspension.

Additional administrative actions also are possible, state officials said.

Anyone who has a complaint against the dealership is asked to contact the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 517-335-1410.