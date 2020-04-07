Tracking growth factor of daily new COVID-19 cases in Michigan

This chart is tracking the growth factor of daily new COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

Growth factor is the factor by which a quantity multiplies itself over time. The formula used is every day’s new cases divided by new cases on the previous day.

According to Worldometers, which specializes in these types of charts, a growth factor above 1 indicates an increase, while one which remains between 0 and 1 it is a sign of decline, with the quantity eventually becoming zero, while a growth factor constantly above 1 could signal exponential growth.

Exponential growth is defined as growth whose rate becomes ever more rapid in proportion to the growing total number or size.

The following chart shows Michigan’s daily COVID-19 cases, as reported by the state. There were 1,481 new cases reported April 4, then 1,493 new cases reported April 5, then 1,503 new cases reported April 6. Those are all relatively close daily new cases totals, and that’s why the growth factor for April 5 and April 6 is close to 1 on the chart above.

