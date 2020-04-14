Live today: Update on Michigan unemployment system, federal CARES Act

Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio is expected to provide an update Tuesday morning on the state’s implementation of the unemployment benefits outlined in the federal CARES Act for self-employed, gig, 1099-contract and low-wage workers.

The news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.

Michigan’s self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers affected by COVID-19 can apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) beginning Monday at 8 a.m. Read more about it here.

However, the state’s unemployment online system experienced a widespread outage on Monday. Donofrio is expected to address this issue on Tuesday.

