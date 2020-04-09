Michigan unemployment help and resources -- updated list
Here’s a running list of Michigan unemployment help and resources for people filing during the coronavirus pandemic:
- How to: Applying for unemployment in Michigan -- here’s a quick overview of what you need to know as you apply for unemployment in Michigan.
- For more information on the application process click here for a fact sheet on applying for unemployment benefits in Michigan.
- File for unemployment online here.
- Or call 866-500-0017
- Michigan Works! is working with the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency to assist Michigan residents with questions about filing for unemployment. For more information call 800-285-9675 or visit their website here. If you are a first-time filer, Michigan Works! can help get you organized and ready before you file.
- State: Filing online is fastest way -- Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) said due to the tremendous call volume, certain callers may receive a busy signal. The UIA is urging people to apply online.
- Applying online in off-peak hours will expedite the process. The 24-hour website operates faster when there are fewer people on the site at any given time. The UIA also urges Michiganders using the website to expect longer load times. It may take several minutes for a page to load at this time. Users are asked to be patient and not click more than once to reload a page. Filing online remains the fastest way for Michiganders to apply for unemployment benefits. Off-peak hours: 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- In late March, Michigan announced an even bigger expansion of unemployment for workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The federal CARES Act grants benefits to workers who do not already qualify for state unemployment benefits. Workers include self-employed, 1099-independent contractors, gig, and low-wage workers who can no longer work because of the pandemic.
- Under the CARES Act, individuals who are not already eligible for Michigan’s unemployment programs will now be provided a set amount of $600 a week for up to four months on top of the state benefit. Benefits are available for up to 39 weeks. These newly eligible individuals include self-employed workers, independent contractors, low-wage workers and those with a limited work history.
- Also under the CARES Act, weekly benefits for all unemployed workers will be increased by a set amount of $600 a week for up to four months. This applies to workers already in the unemployment system and eligible employees about to apply. These workers do not need to reapply and those about to apply do not need to take additional steps and should file as usual. If a worker’s application has previously been denied by the UIA in the past three weeks there is no need for them to reapply at this time. They will be notified by the agency with any additional action that may need to be taken.
