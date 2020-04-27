Michigan order extends validity of personal protection orders (PPOs) during COVID-19 pandemic

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed Executive Order 2020-63, which extends validity of existing personal protection orders that would otherwise expire during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer’s order coincides with a Michigan Supreme Court administrative order extending the validity of personal protection orders until 90 days after Michigan’s emergency declaration is lifted. The order takes immediate effect.

“Michiganders who file for personal protection orders due to threats, stalking, and abuse should have peace of mind in their homes during the ongoing health crisis,” Governor Whitmer said. “By extending the expiration of existing personal protection orders, we are helping secure the safety of vulnerable residents as we continue to flatten the curve and plan for Michigan’s resurgence.”

Whitmer’s order requires law enforcement agencies to extend the validity of personal protection orders to July 21, 2020.

“Unfortunately, these victims are particularly vulnerable to stalking and harassment — which is why they sought protection in the first place,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Until today, victims were unable to effectively seek extensions of PPOs during this health care crisis – building upon the anxiety of an already fearful situation.”

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

