Trying to file a PPO in Detroit during COVID-19 shutdown? Here’s where to go
DETROIT – The Coleman A. Young Municipal Center will close its doors to the public effective immediately on April 20.
Those who need a Domestic Relations Personal Protection Order are being redirected by the Third District Court to use its new electronic filing process.
Instructions and other information can be found here.
Other resources available to those seeking to file a Personal Protection Order:
- Lakeshore Legal Aid: (888) 783-8190
- First Step: (734) 756-0508; 24 hour helpline: (734) 722-6800
- Domestic Violence Advocacy Project-AmeriCorps: (313)-334-7922
- William Booth Legal Aid Clinic: (313) 361-6340
