‘This is the people’s House’: Protesters flock to Michigan Capitol demanding state reopen
LANSING, Mich. – Protesters filled the state Capitol on Thursday, demanding Michigan reopen.
Michigan has been under a stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic since March 23.
Some of the protesters were armed.
“This is the people’s House, you cannot keep us out,” the protesters chanted inside the Capitol building.
Earlier this month, protesters gathered in Lansing for “Operation Gridlock.” They also decried the stay-at-home order at that protest.
The state’s stay-at-home order was extended until May 15 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. The new order came with loosened restrictions, though, allowing some workers to return to their jobs.
The State of Emergency for the state of Michigan expires at midnight Friday. The Republican-led House voted not to extend it. However, Whitmer says it will continue regardless.
Protest moves inside Michigan Capitol. Crowd attempts to get onto Hoise floor. Lots of Michigan State Police and House sergeants at arms blocking door. pic.twitter.com/4FNQpimP4W— Rod Meloni (@RodMeloni) April 30, 2020
