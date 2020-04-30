‘This is the people’s House’: Protesters flock to Michigan Capitol demanding state reopen

LANSING, Mich. – Protesters filled the state Capitol on Thursday, demanding Michigan reopen.

Watch video of the protesters below.

Michigan has been under a stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic since March 23.

Some of the protesters were armed.

“This is the people’s House, you cannot keep us out,” the protesters chanted inside the Capitol building.

RELATED: Court rules stay-at-home order does not infringe on constitutional rights

Earlier this month, protesters gathered in Lansing for “Operation Gridlock.” They also decried the stay-at-home order at that protest.

The state’s stay-at-home order was extended until May 15 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. The new order came with loosened restrictions, though, allowing some workers to return to their jobs.

MORE: Extending State of Emergency is not the same thing as extending stay-at-home order

The State of Emergency for the state of Michigan expires at midnight Friday. The Republican-led House voted not to extend it. However, Whitmer says it will continue regardless.

Watch a video from the protest: