48ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Michigan

‘This is the people’s House’: Protesters flock to Michigan Capitol demanding state reopen

Protesters want stay-at-home order to end

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Health, Local, Michigan, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Pandemic, Outbreak, Stay At Home Order, Protest
Protesters at the Michigan Capitol on April 30, 2020
Protesters at the Michigan Capitol on April 30, 2020 (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

LANSING, Mich.Protesters filled the state Capitol on Thursday, demanding Michigan reopen.

Watch video of the protesters below.

Michigan has been under a stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic since March 23.

Some of the protesters were armed.

“This is the people’s House, you cannot keep us out,” the protesters chanted inside the Capitol building.

RELATED: Court rules stay-at-home order does not infringe on constitutional rights

Earlier this month, protesters gathered in Lansing for “Operation Gridlock.” They also decried the stay-at-home order at that protest.

The state’s stay-at-home order was extended until May 15 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. The new order came with loosened restrictions, though, allowing some workers to return to their jobs.

MORE: Extending State of Emergency is not the same thing as extending stay-at-home order

The State of Emergency for the state of Michigan expires at midnight Friday. The Republican-led House voted not to extend it. However, Whitmer says it will continue regardless.

Watch a video from the protest:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: