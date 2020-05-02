Michigan introduces text line for mental health support

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services introduced a text line where people can receive mental health support.

Send RESTORE to 741741 to have a confidential conversation with a crisis counselor. The service is available 24/7.

VIEW: Mental health resource guide for people impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

The text line is part of the state’s Stay Home, Stay Well initiative during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The state intends to offer the service beyond the pandemic.

Additionally, people who text the number will receive referrals to local mental health resources.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic and related financial hardships, we know that, now more than ever, Michigan residents are coping with stress and anxiety that can result in a mental health crisis,” said Allen Jansen, MDHHS senior deputy director of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Administration.