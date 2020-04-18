VIEW: Mental health resource guide for people impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – While coronavirus (COVID-19) has taken a toll on many people’s physical health, it is also impacting mental health.

People are scared, stressed and anxious.

Because of this, Michigan officials have introduced new resources and support for people who may be struggling, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her office is working to find more ways to help people.

Below are some resources to help you cope:

A partnership between Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services includes science-backed, evidence-based guided meditations, along with at-home workouts that guide people through mindful exercises, sleep and kids content to help address rising stress and anxiety.

The warmline will connect individuals with certified peer support specialists who have lived experiences of behavioral health issues, trauma or personal crises, and are trained to support and empower the callers.

The warmline will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 888-PEER-753 (888-733-7753).

It is intended to serve individuals living with persistent mental health challenges including anxiety, depression and trauma.

People who need help coping with mental and emotional effects of what is happening can get immediate counseling from specialists. The helpline is available 24/7.

Call 1-800-985-5990 or text 'TalkWithUs’ to 66746 to speak with someone.

There are many resources available in Michigan and nationally to assist those who need help or suspect someone they know is in need of help.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, 911 should be called.

See a list of resources here.