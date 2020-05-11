Watch live at 3:30: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds coronavirus news briefing

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a coronavirus news briefing Monday afternoon.

Gov. Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.

Watch the briefing live at 3:30 p.m. in the video player above.

Last week, Gov. Whitmer announced the extension of the state’s stay-home order through May 28, as well as a 6-stage plan to fully reopen the state.

On Monday, manufacturing, including automakers, were allowed to begin reopening and calling employees back to work, with strict safety precautions in place.