Officials: 2 visiting Northern Michigan from out-of-state test positive for COVID-19

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Health officials in Grand Traverse County say that two people visiting the area from out-of-state have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says the two were visiting family this weekend. Both travelers were symptomatic and one has been hospitalized, according to Traverse City Ticker.

The department conducted an investigation and contact tracing. Officials said the six other family members who were exposed are being monitored and are in self-quarantine.

The Grand Traverse area was included in the first batch of regions reopening in the state, which started last Friday. Restaurants and bars are allowed to open with limited capacity.

Northern Michigan, especially the Traverse City area, is a hot spot for tourists from in-state and out-of-state during the warmer months, with Memorial Day weekend being the unofficial start of summer. City leaders reported that the first weekend of partial reopening was “successful and with very few notable incidents or violations.”

State heath officials have voiced concern about outbreaks outside of Metro Detroit due to limited hospital capacity in more rural regions.

As of Sunday, Grand Traverse County reported 23 total COVID-19 cases, and five total deaths. Michigan has reported more than 54,000 cases and 5,000 deaths. (Latest COVID-19 data here)

Related: Here’s everything that’s reopening this week across entire state of Michigan