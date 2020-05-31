50ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Michigan

WATCH LIVE: Grand Rapids protest moves into riot; Looting and fires reported

Serious damage reported in Downtown Grand Rapids

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Michigan, West Michigan, Grand Rapids, Live Stream, Protest, Riots, Michigan Protest, Grand Rapids Protest, George Floyd, Vehicle Fire
Several broken windows at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. (May 31, 2020)
Several broken windows at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. (May 31, 2020) (WOODTV)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – What started as a peaceful protest Saturday in Grand Rapids has delved into a riot, now in the early morning hours of Sunday.

A crowd of people moved through the Downtown area late Saturday night smashing windows, looting stores and setting vehicle fires.

Related: Detroit police declare unlawful assembly on 2nd night of protests over killing of George Floyd

Police used tear gas to ward off the large crowd, and eventually arresting some who refused to leave the area.

West Michigan Congressman Justin Amash said, “Let’s not conflate the protesters in Grand Rapids with the rioters in Grand Rapids. These are different groups with different agendas—one righteous and the other perverse.”

More: Latest news here from WOOD TV.

Watch live coverage from WOOD:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: