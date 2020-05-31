WATCH LIVE: Grand Rapids protest moves into riot; Looting and fires reported

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – What started as a peaceful protest Saturday in Grand Rapids has delved into a riot, now in the early morning hours of Sunday.

A crowd of people moved through the Downtown area late Saturday night smashing windows, looting stores and setting vehicle fires.

Police used tear gas to ward off the large crowd, and eventually arresting some who refused to leave the area.

West Michigan Congressman Justin Amash said, “Let’s not conflate the protesters in Grand Rapids with the rioters in Grand Rapids. These are different groups with different agendas—one righteous and the other perverse.”

This is video of 5 cars on fire in downtown Grand Rapids right now. pic.twitter.com/oxqsGQClvL — alexaskonieski (@AlexaSkonieski) May 31, 2020

Downtown Grand Rapids: police cars on fire, smashed-in windows of businesses that have been looted. We're continuing to bring you the latest updates on what is happening - On WOOD TV8 and https://t.co/XCYQDDEUuA. pic.twitter.com/9XZTH5zlNQ — WOOD TV8 (@WOODTV) May 31, 2020

Video of police cruisers in downtown GR being smashed and torched by rioters. pic.twitter.com/tdYJVpaUFf — Casey Jones (@CaseyJ_WOODTV) May 31, 2020