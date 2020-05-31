Detroit police declare unlawful assembly as protests continue

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department has declared protests in Downtown Detroit an unlawful assembly after crowds refused to leave on the second night of unrest in the city following the killing of George Floyd.

An organized protest began around 5 p.m. in Detroit on Saturday and marched through Corktown and Southwest Detroit. The event went on without incident and was largely peaceful.

After the organize march ended, many protestors continued into Downtown Detroit and eventually onto I-375. Vehicles could be seen behind the group.

The group exited the freeway and entered back into Downtown Detroit.

A large group could be seen gathering at Third and Michigan Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night when police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly and began to use tear gas.

