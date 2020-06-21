Missing Berrien County man found dead in St. Joseph River

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – A 45-year-old man was found dead in the the Saint Joseph River in Berrien County on Sunday, WOOD-TV reports.

According to police the man jumped into the river to save a child from drowning on June 19 and was not seen since.

The man was found Sunday a half mile from where he went missing in the river, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said. His identity has not been released.

Officials say an autopsy will take place at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine.

