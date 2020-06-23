Michigan reports slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

DETROIT – Michigan reported a slight uptick in hospitalizations for coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend.

It’s the first notable increase we’ve seen since tracking the data, dating back to April 12. The overall trend continues to be declining.

Between June 19 and June 22, the state reported 15 additional inpatients on ventilators, seven more inpatients in critical care and nine inpatients not in critical care. All three of those numbers had been steadily declining since mid-April.

Still, only 5.37 percent of active COVID-19 cases in Michigan are hospitalized, as of June 22. That’s down from 17.5 percent in early April. (Active cases always drop on Saturday when recoveries are updated, so the percentage always increases on Monday).

New cases in the state have remained flat, near 200 new cases on average per day over the last week.

Southeast Michigan regions are reporting the most inpatients, followed by Region 6 (Greater Grand Traverse County area) and Region 3 (West Michigan).