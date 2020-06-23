Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know June 23, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 61,409 as of Monday, including 5,853 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 179 new cases and seven additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 61,230 confirmed cases and 5,846 deaths.

New cases and deaths continue to slow in Michigan, along with hospitalizations. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 14,000 per day in the last two weeks.

Michigan has reported 49,290 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports "active cases," which were listed at 6,100 as of Sunday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 622,000 have recovered in the U.S., with more than 2.2 million cases reported across the country. More than 119,000 have died in the U.S.

Kathy McGuire lost her 87-year-old mother, Sara, to coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It is as if they turned their head away from it. They didn’t care,” McGuire said. “I lost a very precious person in my life not only myself, my family, grandchildren -- she had a good quality of life to go.”

She is furious at Michigan Gov. Gretchen for ordering COVID-19-positive residents back into nursing homes.

On June 15, Whitmer ordered that all nursing home staff and residents be tested for coronavirus.

McGuire’s mother was a resident in Rivergate Terrace in April when she got sick. In March and April, Rivergate insiders and families told Local 4 that COVID-19 was spreading like wildfire.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appealed a ruling that would allow gyms across the state to reopen later this week.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled Friday that indoor gyms could reopen Thursday (June 25) in Michigan. The ruling was made in the Western District of Michigan after a lawsuit was filed by the League of Independent Fitness Facilities.

Maloney granted a preliminary injunction against Whitmer’s executive order that closed gyms across the state.

The ruling included stipulations that gyms follow safe coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, such as social distancing.

The University of Michigan has announced its plans for the fall semester, including in-person and remote classes, a new academic calendar, the elimination of breaks and changes centered around preventing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I am pleased to announce that the University of Michigan plans to offer a public health-informed in-residence semester this fall,” President Mark Schlissel said.