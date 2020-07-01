Michigan Gaming Control Board now accepting online gaming operator, vendor forms

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) announced Wednesday that is has started to accept internet gaming and internet sports betting operator license applications from commercial casinos and tribes in Michigan.

The MGCB says it also began to accept vendor registration applications from firms supporting the operators and suppliers.

“The MGCB continues to make progress toward the launch of online gaming by adding forms for operators and vendors,” said Richard S. Kalm, MGCB executive director. “Operators should file applications soon so we can conduct investigations and work with them on internal controls, technical standards, lab certifications and other requirements. In addition, the operators and suppliers should encourage their vendors to complete and submit registration forms.”

The forms and related information can be found in the agency’s Internet Gaming and Fantasy Contests section. Website visitors can find a link to the section in the ribbon at the top of the agency’s homepage.

On May 15, the agency began to accept online gaming supplier forms.

“We expect to launch internet gaming and online sports betting by late 2020 or early 2021,” Kalm said. “It’s more likely all participants will be prepared and qualified for launch if the MGCB receives timely applications.”

The MGCB provides information about the rulemaking process and expected timeline on its website.

Michigan casinos were authorized to conduct onsite sports wagering back in March, right before the pandemic shut down a large portion of the economy worldwide.

