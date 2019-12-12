Michigan’s Legislature votes to legalize sports betting, online gambling

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s Legislature has voted to legalize sports betting and internet gambling.

The bills approved Wednesday will expand options for gamblers in a state with three commercial casinos in Detroit and two-dozen tribal casinos elsewhere.

The legislation reflects a compromise with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after lawmakers agreed to a higher tax on i-gambling than was initially proposed.

Michigan will become the 20th state to authorize sports wagers and the fifth to allow casino-style games to be played online. Sports betting could be in place by March Madness.