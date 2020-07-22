When is the deadline to mail in absentee ballots for 2020 Michigan Primary Election?

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is coming up, and absentee ballots have to be returned before polls close at 8 p.m. on August 4.

If you have received your absentee ballot in the mail, it simply needs to be filled out following the instructions and returned before the deadline.

Your absentee ballot must be received by your local clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on August 4 or it will not be counted.

To return your absentee ballot on time, you have two options:

Return your absentee ballot by mail

You can return your completed absentee ballot by mailing it to your local clerk’s office. To ensure your ballot is received by the 8 p.m. deadline on August 4, we recommend mailing out your completed ballot at least four days before the deadline -- which would be July 31.

Postage will be required to return your Michigan absentee ballot by mail.

Return your absentee ballot in person

You can also return your completed absentee ballot by delivering it to your local clerk’s office before the 8 p.m. deadline on August 4. Some offices are even offering ballot “drop boxes” to make returning your ballot easier.

No postage is required to return your Michigan absentee ballot in person.

All absentee ballots must be filled out following the instructions provided with the ballot. The back of the envelope containing the completed absentee ballot must be signed by the voter or it will not be counted.

Ballots can be tracked online here after they’ve been dropped off or returned by mail.

All registered Michigan voters now have the option to vote by mail using absentee ballots.

The state of Michigan mailed absentee voting applications to all registered Michigan voters in May. Those who applied to receive an absentee ballot for the Michigan primary should have already received it in the mail.

In-person voting will still be available for the 2020 Michigan Primary Election on Aug. 4, even amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Face coverings are not required to be worn at polling precincts, but are still encouraged to help prevent the spread of the virus.