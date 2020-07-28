Online Michigan Bar Exam crashes due to ‘technical glitch’

Test takers were interrupted Tuesday when the Michigan Bar Exam, which is being taken entirely online this year, experienced some kind of “technical glitch.”

The Michigan Supreme Court announced in May that the bar would be changing from a traditional two-day format bar examination this year in favor of a single-day, essay-only, remote option amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That day is Tuesday, July 28. Well, apparently there was an issue with passwords.

“A technical glitch with passwords for the Michigan Bar Exam has been resolved. Test takers are being emailed passwords and the test day will be extended to allow for the delay for some test takers to access the second module. ADA participants were not affected” reads a tweet at 11:49 a.m. from the Michigan Supreme Court.

This had Twitter exploding with outrage over the test.

“This disaster was completely foreseeable, entirely avoidable and 100% your fault. Just grant diploma privilege,” tweeted Joel Fleming.

The State Bar of Michigan said the 15-question essay exam would cover both state and federal law topics similar to those that would be addressed in the 200-question Multistate Bar Exam, which it said cannot be administered online this year.