Live today: Gov. Whitmer to provide update on coronavirus in Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold her first COVID-19 response news conference since July 28.

Whitmer is scheduled to speak 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. She will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Watch the news conference live here on ClickOnDetroit.

During her news conference on July 28, Whitmer said a decision to allow -- or rather, not allow -- K-12 schools to resume in-person learning won’t be made until just before the school year begins.

On Tuesday, the governor signed Executive Directive 2020-08 to “direct state departments and autonomous agency heads to review allocation of their resources to ensure that enforcement of COVID-19-related laws is a priority,” reads a statement from her office. That includes enforcing limitations on capacity and the requirement to wear a mask when entering a Michigan business.

