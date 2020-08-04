Whitmer signs directive to strengthen enforcement of Michigan COVID-19 orders

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is working to make sure her executive orders issued in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are being enforced.

On Tuesday, Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2020-08 to “direct state departments and autonomous agency heads to review allocation of their resources to ensure that enforcement of COVID-19-related laws is a priority,” reads a statement from her office. That includes enforcing limitations on capacity and the requirement to wear a mask when entering a Michigan business.

View: List of Michigan pandemic executive orders that are still active

Here’s the statement from Whitmer included in her directive:

“Where Michigan was once among the states most heavily hit by COVID-19, our per-capita case rate is now below the national average. Our progress in suppressing the disease, however, appears to have slowed. Cases have risen over the past month—from a rolling seven-day average of about 15 cases per million on in mid-June, the low point since the peak last April, to about 50 cases per million in late July.

Enforcement of my executive orders is a key part of ensuring that the resumption of activities does not contribute to the spread of this virus. Without effective enforcement, we will move backwards. Individuals, businesses, and the economy will all suffer. At work and at play—on the job and in social gatherings—compliance is critical to moving forward.

Consider, for example, businesses. Many have already implemented robust infection-control practices—with some even going above and beyond what is required to protect their workers, their patrons, and their communities. But, unfortunately, some have not. A single failure could set us back weeks: an outbreak at an East Lansing bar, one of the largest so far in the United States, resulted in 187 known infections. And these infections then metastasize to other communities, endangering our seniors, our vulnerable populations, and our recovery.

State departments and agencies must ensure that enforcement of COVID-19-related laws receives the priority this pandemic demands. I am sincerely grateful to every Michigander who has sacrificed to fight this virus. We will get through this together, with everyone doing their part.”

According to Whitmer’s office, Executive Directive 2020-08 requires departments to consider violations of law when determining eligibility for licensing.

“This includes any violation of relevant COVID-19 executive orders or epidemic orders. If a state department or agency becomes aware of non-compliance under the law they must consider it to be presumptive evidence of a “public health hazard” or “imminent and substantial hazard to the public health” and take appropriate steps to mitigate any risk to public health and safety. This includes, but is not limited to, suspension of a license or cessation of operation of a food establishment,” reads the statement from the governor’s office.

The Michigan State Police will enforce violations of these COVID-19 related laws, such as executive orders and DHHS epidemic orders, in the same manner as any other violation of law, applying their discretion as appropriate, Whitmer’s office said.

“Departments and agencies who become aware of a violation must share that information with relevant licensing authorities, and collaborate on enforcement to ensure efficiency and effectiveness,” reads the statement from the governor’s office.

Related: Governor says community spread of coronavirus could trigger setback in Michigan’s reopening plan

Coronavirus resources: