Reports: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to speak Monday at DNC

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be among the list of speakers Monday at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee, according to reports.

Whitmer is among a list of speakers that day including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Michelle Obama.

With her scheduled to speak Monday, it’s less likely Whitmer will be picked for Joe Biden’s running mate. The AP had reported Whitmer traveled to Delaware last weekend to meet with Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s first known in-person session with a potential running mate as he neared a decision.

A look at the DNC speaker schedule pic.twitter.com/iB5862w6cB — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 11, 2020

The DNC will run Aug. 17 through Aug. 20 at the Wisconsin Center. It was originally scheduled for July 13-16 but was pushed back a month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the convention will now be held remotely.

You can watch it nightly beginning Aug. 17 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.