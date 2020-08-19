76ºF

Michigan

Info sought about plane that flew under Mackinac Bridge: See video

Associated Press

Video shows small plane flying under Mackinac Bridge.
ST. IGNACE, Mich. – Authorities are seeking information about a plane that flew under the Mackinac Bridge in late June.

“This was extremely reckless behavior on the part of the pilot, and it imperiled the safety of everyone on the bridge that day,” said Det. Sgt. Gary Demers of the Michigan State Police.

“We hope that someone can come forward with information to help us make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Demers said.

Reckless operation of an aircraft is a misdemeanor under state law.

A U.S. Coast Guard crew recorded the June 28 incident on video. Anyone with information can contact state police at (906) 643-7582 or the Coast Guard at https://www.p3tips.com/878.

The bridge connects Michigan's two peninsulas over the Straits of Mackinac.

