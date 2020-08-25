Live today: Whitmer to provide update on Michigan’s response to coronavirus

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, will provide an update Tuesday regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.

Watch it live here at 1:30 p.m.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 97,660 as of Monday, including 6,397 deaths, state officials report.

Michigan has reported 72,580 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 17,800 as of Sunday.

