Live today: Whitmer to provide update on Michigan’s response to coronavirus

More than 97,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Whitmer announced that she will allocate nearly $65 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars to Michigan school districts, higher education institutions, and other education-related entities that have been most significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, will provide an update Tuesday regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.

  • Watch it live here at 1:30 p.m.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 97,660 as of Monday, including 6,397 deaths, state officials report.

Michigan has reported 72,580 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 17,800 as of Sunday.

View more: Michigan COVID-19 data

Coronavirus in Michigan

