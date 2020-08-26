Michigan starts reporting data on COVID-19 outbreaks

Michigan is now offering data on reported outbreaks of COVID-19 across the state.

COVID-19 outbreaks are generally defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

Local health departments report the number of new and ongoing outbreaks they are investigating by the setting of the outbreak. New outbreaks are those outbreaks that were first identified during the current reporting week. Ongoing outbreaks are those that had already been identified in previous weeks but have had at least one new associated case reported to the local health department in the last 2 weeks. New and ongoing outbreaks are counted only once

The reporting isn’t complete yet, but you can get some sense as to where outbreaks are coming from in each Region of the state. As of Aug. 20, 222 outbreaks were reported, including: