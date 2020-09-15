MSU students react to mandatory quarantine of 30 large houses in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Ingham County Health Department is taking action after seeing a spike in cases since Michigan State University students headed back to East Lansing.

Action involved placing students living in 23 fraternity and sorority houses and seven rental homes under a mandatory quarantine.

“I think it’s far too late. Kids have been here a month,” said MSU student Samy Shelbaya.

People living at 30 large houses with a known exposure to COVID-19 have been ordered to isolate for the next two weeks.

“We’re all young... but there’s more people than just us in this town. We don’t want to continue the spread,” said Henry, an MSU student.

The Ingham County Health Department made the decision to quarantine the entire buildings after a spike in positive cases in East Lansing this month.

The majority of all new cases are MSU students.

“All things are on the table in terms of what we need to do to stop this right now. Let’s quarantine it where it is. Let’s get numbers down, and and if you come back out of a 14-day quarantine and go back to what’s been going on for the last week or two, we will be right here again,” said Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Department officer.

People under quarantine cannot leave their home unless they need medical care or necessities that cannot be delivered. And no one can visit unless they’re providing an essential service necessary for the immediate health and safety of the resident.

“I want a normal life in spring,” Shelbaya said.