Michigan Gov. Whitmer on Trump’s COVID-19 positive test: ‘No one is immune. Not even the president.’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Friday morning wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Trump and his wife announced their positive virus test results overnight.

“I want to start by wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery,” reads a statement from Whitmer. “COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years. It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day. This virus doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president."

Whitmer has been critical about Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, going as far as calling the President the “biggest threat to the American people.” She is also calling for a Congressional oversight investigation into the Trump administration’s pandemic response.

However, in her statement Friday, Whitmer refrained from criticizing the president. She is instead taking the opportunity to remind people about the severity of the pandemic.

Here’s the rest of her statement: