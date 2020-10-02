White House: VP Mike Pence tests negative and ‘remains in good health,’ after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Published: October 2, 2020, 8:15 am

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an event hosted by The Family Leader Foundation Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – White House: VP Mike Pence tests negative and ‘remains in good health,’ after Trump tests positive for COVID-19. Read: Shock, sympathy, criticism: World reacts to Trump infection

