Judge blocks Election Day ban on the open carry of guns near Michigan polling places

DETROIT – A judge has blocked a sudden ban on the open display of guns near Michigan polling places on Election Day.

Judge Christopher Murray acted Tuesday, just a few hours after hearing a challenge from gun-rights groups.

They said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, had exceeded her authority in banning people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet of polling places.

Critics argued that Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process as required under state law.

READ: Michigan bans open carry of firearms at voting locations on Election Day

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi has issued the following statement:

“We intend to immediately appeal the judge’s decision as this issue is of significant public interest and importance to our election process"