Michigan House Speaker says GOP will launch vote counting inquiry

The Republican-led Michigan State House and Senate will hold hearings on the “voting and counting process” in the state, according to House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

“Every single legal vote needs to be counted, regardless of who cast it or who they voted for. And then the candidate who wins the most of those votes will win Michigan’s electoral votes, just like it always has been. Nothing about that process will change in 2020,” Chatfield said in a statement Friday. “That is why the House and Senate oversight committees will begin hearings soon looking into the voting and counting process in our state to give everyone confidence in the results and to make sure the next election runs much more smoothly.”

Despite minor technical issues in some counties, the Michigan Secretary of State contends the election, given the record-breaking turnout, went smoothly and results were reported ahead of schedule.

The proposed inquiry comes as President Trump is seeking to stop vote counting in key election states, including Michigan. A lawsuit to stop the count in Michigan was dismissed by the Michigan Court of Claims on Thursday.

There is no evidence of voter fraud tied to the 2020 Michigan election. The Associated Press projects Joe Biden to win the state, with a lead of more than 140,000 votes over Donald Trump.

Michigan completed counting absentee ballots on Thursday. Republicans are expected to keep control of the Michigan House.

Michigan Republicans held a press conference on Friday, alleging voter fraud in Michigan, but offered no evidence to back the claims.

Trump’s campaign and Republicans already are mounting legal challenges in several states, although most are small-scale lawsuits that do not appear to affect many votes.