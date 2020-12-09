Here is Michigan’s tentative COVID-19 vaccination plan

The state of Michigan’s health department has released a draft plan for COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

Here is a note about the vaccination plan from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS):

“The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates how diseases without vaccines can devastate economic and public health. Vaccines have reduced and, in some cases, eliminated many diseases. In the U.S., there is currently no approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19. MDHHS is working with the CDC and Michigan stakeholders to prepare and plan for when the vaccine is available. The initial draft of our state’s plan is now available and will be updated often in the coming months. Visit regularly for the most recent information on the COVID-19 vaccine and Michigan’s preparations.”

Here is Michigan’s “COVID-19 Vaccination Plan draft first shared Oct. 16, 2020: